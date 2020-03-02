Global virus death toll tops 3,000 as second man dies in US

The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 on Monday after dozens more died at its epicentre in China and cases soared around the world, with a second fatality on US soil.

The virus has now infected more than 89,000 people and spread to over 60 countries after first emerging in China late last year.

A second person died in the northwestern US state of Washington as President Donald Trump, who has downplayed the risk of a major outbreak, faced criticism over his administration's preparedness.

South Korea, the biggest nest of infections outside China, reported nearly 500 new cases on Monday, raising its total past 4,000.

Half of South Korea's cases are linked to a sect whose leader apologised Monday for the spread of the disease. Seoul's city government asked prosecutors to press murder charges against him.

With fears of a pandemic on the rise, the World Health Organization urged all countries to stock up on critical care ventilators to treat patients with severe symptoms of the deadly respiratory illness.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears over its impact on the world economy, with G7 and eurozone finance ministers planning phone talks Wednesday to coordinate their response after global stocks tanked last week.