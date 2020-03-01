Nigeria moves coronavirus patient for better health care.

Nigerian health authorities said Saturday an Italian who tested positive for the coronavirus in Lagos, the first case in Nigeria, has been relocated for better care, a health official said.

The Italian, quarantined at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba on Friday, had complained of poor facilities, Lagos health commissioner Akin Abayomi told journalists.

He was moved to a renovated facility with air-conditioning and the patient was now comfortable.

"As of this morning, his condition has improved, he hasn't developed any new symptoms, but he's still got a mild fever," he added.

Several people from the company where he worked had been contacted and officials were trying to trace other people with whom he might have had contact, Abayomi added.

Meanwhile, Nigeria consumer officials warned against arbitrary hikes in prices of protective kits and products.