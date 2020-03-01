World

Iran reports 11 new virus deaths, taking total to 54

By afp - 01 March 2020 - 14:47
Iran reports 11 new virus deaths, taking total to 54.
Iran reports 11 new virus deaths, taking total to 54.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 11 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 385 infections, bringing the overall number of lives lost to 54 and cases to 978.

"Eleven people lost their lives" in the past 24 hours, spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference, adding that testing across the country showed there were 385 new cases.

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islam's holiest sites for the "umrah" pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by ...
News
3 days ago

New virus outbreaks in China and abroad rekindle concerns

An eruption of new coronavirus cases in South Korea, Iran and Chinese hospitals and prisons rekindled concerns Friday about the spread of a deadly ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
Alleged drug dealer asks, 'Why me?', after house burnt down by angry community
X