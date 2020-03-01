Guaido denounces attack on Venezuela opposition rally

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he could have been killed during a shooting attack on a protest march in the country's west that wounded a teenage boy.

Guaido had been leading around 2,000 supporters through Barquisimeto city on Saturday when the incident occurred.

A photo released by Guaido's supporters showed a man standing next to a motorcycle, with his face covered, aiming a gun in the direction of the parliament speaker.

His team said a 16-year-old boy was later shot in the leg but is now in a "stable condition." They attributed the attack to pro-government vigilantes.

"The dictatorship could have killed me today, without a doubt," Guaido said in a video published to social media after the march.

"They shot... but that is not going to push us back," he added.