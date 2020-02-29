With Taliban deal, US shifts away from two decades of global war

In making peace with the Taliban, the United States is moving to end its longest-ever war and also signalling a major shift: After two decades, an era of global US military interventionism is winding down.

Since the September 11, 2001 attacks killed 3,000 people and traumatized the American psyche, the debate in Washington has been not whether but how to wage a worldwide "war on terror."

The 2003 invasion of Iraq set off worldwide protests but Afghanistan had been cast in Washington as "the good war" with Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both reluctantly ramping up troop levels.

Under an agreement set to be signed Saturday in Qatar, Trump is expected to start pulling out troops and leave the future of Afghanistan to negotiations between the Islamist militants and the internationally recognized government in Kabul.

Adam Wunische, an Afghanistan expert at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a new Washington think tank that promotes military restraint, said that a "responsible withdrawal" from Afghanistan had been the major taboo in Washington.