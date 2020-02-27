World

Britain on collision course with EU over trade

By Reuters - 27 February 2020 - 13:11
Britain and the EU are on a collision course.
Britain and the EU are on a collision course.
Image: 123RF/Paul Grecaud

Britain unveiled a tough negotiating mandate for talks with the European Union on Thursday, underlining its desire for future economic and political independence that pits London on a collision course with Brussels.

After leaving the EU last month, Britain has until the end of the year to negotiate a trade deal and agreements on everything from fishing to transport, ending more than 40 years of close political and economic relations.

'Optimism and regret': UK papers rejoice, mourn Brexit Day

Britain's partisan papers met Brexit with the same unbridled joy and tearful anguish that was felt across the streets and pubs of Britain on Friday ...
News
3 weeks ago

Johnson hails 'new dawn' as Britain bids farewell to EU

Britain on Friday ends almost half a century of integration with Europe, finally making its historic departure from the EU to begin a new -- but ...
News
3 weeks ago

Having accepted that by leaving the EU's customs union and single market British businesses will encounter new "frictions" in trade with the bloc, Britain has made its stance clear - regained sovereignty will trump the economy.

The two sides have until June to get what London's negotiating team called "the broad outline of an agreement" to be finalised by September, otherwise Britain would head for an Australian-style agreement, a looser trading arrangement.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#Budget2020: Women protest outside parliament ahead of budget speech
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X