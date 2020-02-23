World

Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for breaking rules

By AFP - 23 February 2020 - 09:15
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. File photo
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

Twitter said Friday it suspended 70 accounts for spam-like posts supporting Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg, whose campaign has hired hundreds of people to promote him on social media.

"We have taken enforcement action on a group of accounts for violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam," a spokesperson for the platform said.

Some of the accounts are now banned while others can be re-authorized once the users behind them verify they are in control, Twitter said.

The Wall Street Journal revealed Wednesday that the billionaire former New York mayor has hired around 500 people in California at $2,500 a month to regularly post messages supporting him on social media and to send text messages to their friends.

The technique blurs the lines between political advertisement and promotion by ordinary activists on social media networks, which are grappling with how to handle political content and prevent abuse.

Twitter prohibits sending identical tweets from multiple accounts, as is often the case with spam, and "coordinating with or compensating others to engage in artificial engagement or amplification."

It also bans creating "fake" engagement with "duplicative" content.

Michael Bloomberg says he's once again a registered Democrat

Billionaire businessman and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has not yet ruled out a presidential run in 2020, said Wednesday he has ...
News
1 year ago

The policies were triggered by Russia-backed accounts used in an effort to sway the outcome of the US presidential race in 2016.

Facebook is also planning a response to Bloomberg's online campaign methods, according to US media.

Bloomberg has shattered the record for campaign advertising, spending a staggering $364.3 million and counting, ad tracker Advertising Analytics reported.

On Friday, the candidate mocked Donald Trump with a giant billboard on the Las Vegas Strip as the president visited the city for a rally.

"Donald Trump lost the popular vote," read one slogan, while another said "Donald Trump's wall fell over." 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X