Sweden creates $1 mn prizes for sustainable food solutions.

Sweden has created two $1 million prizes for solutions to feed billions of people, as climate change threatens the world's food supply and a growing population requires sustainable food systems, organisers said Thursday.

"We need a food system revolution or risk destabilising our planet. The new Food Planet Prize is designed to contribute to this goal," Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Research in Germany who will co-chair the prize jury, said in a statement.

Two Food Planet Prizes will be awarded annually, one to "an existing scalable solution for sustainable foods", the second for "innovative initiatives that could transform the global food sector", the Curt Bergfors Foundation said.

"It is possible to feed 10 billion people a healthy diet, while maintaining a thriving biosphere. We want the Food Planet Prize to recognise the most important solutions that can scale rapidly," said Line Gordon, head of the Stockholm Resilience Centre at Stockholm University and Rockstrom's co-chair.

The first prizes will be awarded "later in 2020", the foundation said.

The world's population, currently at 7.8 billion, is expected to grow to close to 10 billion by 2050.