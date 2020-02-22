Bernie Sanders faithful unswayed by Russia leaks on eve of Nevada vote

Russian espionage claims and attacks from rivals were shrugged off by supporters of Bernie Sanders as the Vermont senator galvanized crowds for the latest Democratic presidential nomination vote.

On a cold and wintry Friday night at the Nevada nature center, where Sanders hosted his final rally a day before the desert state's caucuses begin, the audience's fanatical faith in the leftist firebrand was palpable.

James Jones, born and bred in gambling mecca Las Vegas, said his father would still be alive instead of succumbing to a terminal illness last year had Sanders been elected to the White House during his earlier campaign in 2016.

"My dad was unable to work and was uninsured. It was too expensive to get him on my mom's health care under her plan, and he passed away last year," said the Walmart employee.

"So I feel, honestly at the bottom of my heart, that Medicare For All would have saved him," Jones added, referring to the Democratic frontrunner's signature healthcare policy.