World

100 passengers in close contact with infected leave Japan ship

By AFP - 22 February 2020 - 09:48
The Diamond Princess cruise ship, with more than 3,000 people on board, is pictured anchored at Yokohama port on February 7 2020.
The Diamond Princess cruise ship, with more than 3,000 people on board, is pictured anchored at Yokohama port on February 7 2020.
Image: STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP

Some 100 passengers who were in close contact with infected people on board began disembarking from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship on Saturday, local media said.

They included the last batch of Japanese passengers to leave the ship while some foreign passengers were still waiting on board for chartered aircraft to be sent by their governments. Around 970 passengers disembarked earlier this week.

Television footage showed a driver in a white protective suit at the wheel of a bus with the curtains drawn so that passengers could not be identified.

They will be quarantined for two weeks near Tokyo, officials said.

With the disembarkation, a 14-day quarantine is expected to start for more than 1,000 crew still on board as many of them did not undergo quarantine because they were needed to keep the ship running.

SA one of African countries 'most at risk of importing coronavirus'

SA is one of three African countries at greatest risk of importing coronavirus from China, according to a modelling study published on Wednesday in ...
News
2 days ago

New virus outbreaks in China and abroad rekindle concerns

An eruption of new coronavirus cases in South Korea, Iran and Chinese hospitals and prisons rekindled concerns Friday about the spread of a deadly ...
News
1 day ago

They were preparing food and delivering meals to cabins, leading some critics to charge they were inadvertently spreading the virus throughout the ship, which has seen more than 600 cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 disease.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato on Saturday defended Japan's on-board quarantine, saying there was no medical facility large enough to admit more than 3,000 people at once.

Meanwhile, Kato said Japan was considering using the anti-influenza medication Avigan to treat patients.

"We will check if various medicines, led by Avigan, can be effective," Kato told a TV programme, saying the government would push for their use if they are confirmed to be effective.

Outside the Diamond Princess, Japan has seen 105 cases of the new coronavirus.

Virus-hit cruise liner passengers start disembarking in Japan after controversial quarantine

Passengers on the virus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo began disembarking on Wednesday, television footage showed, after a controversial two-week ...
News
3 days ago

Coronavirus cases on Japan ship rise to 355

The number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus on a quarantined ship off Japan's coast has risen to 355, the country's health ...
News
6 days ago

US to evacuate Americans from quarantined ship in Japan: embassy

The United States plans to evacuate Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship held in quarantine at a Japanese port since early February, the ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X