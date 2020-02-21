Viral video prompts outpouring for bullied Australian boy

An Australian boy with dwarfism who was bullied to the point he wanted to "die right now" has received a deluge of celebrity messages and donations for a trip to Disneyland.

A video of nine-year-old Quaden Bayles uploaded to Facebook by his mother showed him crying and repeatedly saying he wanted to die after being bullied at school.

The clip had been watched more than 16 million times by Friday and the boy's mother, Yarraka Bayles, said she was sharing it to raise awareness of the impact bullying was having on her child.