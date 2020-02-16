UK issues rare 'danger to life' warning over Storm Dennis

Storm Dennis swept across Britain on Sunday with the army drafted in to help deal with heavy flooding and high winds, officials warning it could be "life-threatening" in South Wales.

The government weather agency issued a rare red warning for the area, saying there was a risk of "significant impacts from flooding" that included a "danger to life from fast flowing water, extensive flooding to property and road closures".

Almost 200 flood warnings were in place early on Sunday, extending from Scotland's River Tweed to Cornwall in southwest England.

Winds of over 90 miles per hour (150 kilometres per hour) were recorded in Aberdaron, south Wales.