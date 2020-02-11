LISTEN | About 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship

The Diamond Princess has been in quarantine since arriving off the Japanese coast early last week, after the virus was detected in a former passenger who disembarked from the ship last month in Hong Kong.

When the boat arrived off Japan, authorities initially tested nearly 300 of the 3,711 people on board, gradually evacuating dozens who tested positive to local medical facilities.

In recent days, testing has expanded to those who had close contact with other infected passengers or crew, and several more cases were reported at the weekend.