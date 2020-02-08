World

The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

By AFP - 08 February 2020 - 10:45
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29 2020.
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The new coronavirus that emerged in a Chinese market at the end of last year has killed more than 700 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are more than 34,500 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 320 infections reported in nearly 30 other places. There have also been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

BREAKING: 1st suspected coronavirus case in SA as 2 patients quarantined

Two suspected cases of the deadly coronavirus have been detected in KwaZulu-Natal. Provincial health department spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi ...
News
1 day ago

Here's where 2019-nCoV has been confirmed:

CHINA

As of Saturday, 34,546 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 722 who have died in China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

The dead include a US citizen -- believed to be the first foreigner confirmed to have perished.

Coronavirus symptoms - and what to do if you have them

After the scare on Thursday that there were two suspected cases of coronavirus in KwaZulu-Natal, the deadly outbreak hit a bit close to home.
Good Life
20 hours ago

ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

Cruise ship, Diamond Princess: 64

Singapore: 33

Japan: 25

Thailand: 32

Hong Kong: 26, including one death

South Korea: 24

Taiwan: 17

Australia: 15

Malaysia: 15

Vietnam: 13

Macau: 10

India: 3

Philippines: 3, including one death

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

China scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host

The deadly coronavirus outbreak in China could have spread from bats to humans through the illegal traffic of pangolins, the world's only scaly ...
News
1 day ago

NORTH AMERICA

United States: 12

Canada: 5

 

EUROPE 

Germany: 14

France: 6

Britain: 3

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Finland: 1

Spain: 1

Sweden: 1

Belgium: 1

 

MIDDLE EAST

United Arab Emirates: 5

Pretoria pair could score China deal

Two young Pretoria entrepreneurs who make face masks and donated 30,000 of them to China to aid in the battle against the coronavirus have scored a ...
News
1 day ago

Baby tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth

A baby in China's epidemic-hit Wuhan city has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus just 30 hours after being born, Chinese state media reported ...
News
2 days ago

Thousands quarantined on Asian cruise ships in virus fight

Thousands of people were stranded aboard two cruise ships in Asia on Thursday, quarantined by officials desperate to stem the spread of a deadly ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X