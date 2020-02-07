Man charged with raping five-year-old girl at US embassy in Delhi

An Indian man has been charged with raping a five-year-old girl on the premises of the US embassy in India's capital New Delhi, police said Thursday.

The 25-year-old was arrested at the high-security compound on Sunday a day after the alleged incident at the living quarters for local housekeeping staff.

Police officer Yogesh Kumar told AFP preliminary medical tests confirmed the girl had been raped. The man was charged under child rape laws that carry the death penalty.

The sprawling diplomatic compound is one of the most secure in Delhi, with multiple layers of manned and electronic security.