Trump says he suffered 'terrible ordeal' in impeachment

He voted not guilty on the second charge.Trump's impeachment and trial will leave a permanent stain on his record, as it did for the only two presidents to have encountered the same fate, Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

But the Senate verdict was never truly in question since the House of Representatives formally impeached Trump in December, and it has now cleared out a major hurdle for the president to fully plunge into his campaign for re-election in November.- Trump to speak Thursday -Responding to the verdict, Trump announced he would deliver a formal statement Thursday from the White House "to discuss our Country's VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!"

The president had earlier tweeted a montage depicting a fake cover of Time magazine declaring him president for all eternity.

Trump later tweeted a video attacking Romney, the first senator in US history to support convicting a president from his own party.While the White House declared that Trump had obtained "full vindication and exoneration," Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, warned that by clearing Trump Republicans had "normalized lawlessness."

"There can be no acquittal without a trial, and there is no trial without witnesses, documents and evidence," said the top Democrat in Congress - who a day earlier ripped up her copy of Trump's State of the Union address on live television.

"Sadly, because of the Republican Senate's betrayal of the Constitution, the president remains an ongoing threat to American democracy, with his insistence that he is above the law and that he can corrupt the elections if he wants to."

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said the acquittal was "virtually valueless" since Republicans refused witnesses at his trial, something which Democrats said had never happened before at any impeachment trial.- 'Forever impeached' -The Democrats' intense 78-day House investigation faced public doubts and high-pressure White House stonewalling, a tactic which led to the obstruction charge.