Chairman of top French football side detained over sexual harassment claims

French police on Wednesday detained the chairman of top flight football side Angers on suspicion of harassment and sexual assault, prosecutors said Wednesday, in the latest scandal to rock sports in the country.

Said Chabane, 55, was detained by police early in the morning for questioning about complaints brought by employees and an ex-employee, Angers chief prosecutor Eric Bouillard told AFP.

He said an investigation was opened in January after an employee of the Ligue 1 side complained of sexual assault. Two other alleged victims then came forward.

The three victims, aged between 25 and 30, alleged they were caressed in a forceful way in intimate areas by Chabane in 2019.

"It does not appear that this is a pattern of behaviour that has just started," the prosecutor added.