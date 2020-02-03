UK police search homes in terror stabbing probe

British police were searching two homes on Monday after shooting dead a convicted terrorist who knifed two people in a London street.

Sudesh Amman, 20, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was shot on a busy road in south London on Sunday after what police said was an "Islamist-related" incident.

Amman was recently given early release from prison after serving part of his sentence for Islamist-related terror offences.

Counter-terror officers were conducting searches at one address in south London and one in Bishop's Stortford, north of the capital near London Stansted Airport.

Amman was jailed for three years and four months in December 2018 for 13 separate offences. He had been arrested in London in May 2018 on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack.

As part of what police said was a "proactive counter-terrorism surveillance operation", armed officers were following him on foot following his release.