Three killed in shooting at a Toronto Airbnb
Three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting in an apartment rented on Airbnb in Toronto, police said Saturday.
Three people were shot dead late Friday and a fourth injured, police in Canada's biggest city said in a tweet.
A fifth person was stabbed but the victim's life was not in danger, police said.
Police by Saturday still had not given any information on the victims' identities or a possible motive, only saying that the violence happened in an Airbnb online rental downtown.
A spokesperson has said the dead were young men aged 22, 20 and 19.
On October 31, a gunman opened fire at a house party in Orinda, California that was an Airbnb rental. Four men and a woman were killed.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.