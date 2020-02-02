Escaping the virus lockdown in Wuhan would have torn his family, so he stayed

Kim Min-jun's elation at news that South Korea would evacuate its citizens from the epicentre of a virus epidemic in China quickly faded when he learned his Chinese wife would be unable to accompany him.

South Korea arranged this week to airlift hundreds of its citizens from Wuhan, which has been the centre of an outbreak that has claimed more than 300 lives in China and on Sunday the first victim overseas, in the Philippines.

But Chinese regulations meant Chinese nationals like Kim's wife of three years could not leave, forcing the family to make a heartbreaking decision to stay together.

Fears over his 7-month-old son's safety led Kim, 31, and his family to fly to South Korea briefly last month to get a flu vaccination in the hopes it would lessen the chances of infection.

They returned to Wuhan just in time for the Chinese government to impose a lockdown on January 23, restricting travel out of the city.

"While in Korea, we had indeed thought about staying longer because of the virus but we had no idea it would become so serious, and we also have our business," Kim, who has run a Korean restaurant in Wuhan since 2015, told Reuters from the city.

When South Korea announced the evacuation plans, joy gave way to disappointment when he realized they could not leave as a family.