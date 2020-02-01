'Optimism and regret': UK papers rejoice, mourn Brexit Day

Britain's partisan papers met Brexit with the same unbridled joy and tearful anguish that was felt across the streets and pubs of Britain on Friday night.

"Rise and shine... it's a glorious new Britain," the right-wing Daily Express tabloid proclaimed on the day the divided country's 47-year stay in the European Union came to an end after three delays.

"Muscles without Brussels," declared The Sun, a tabloid that campaigned tirelessly for Brexit in the 2016 EU membership referendum, above a video of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit Day address.

"It will be a bumpy road," London's Standard newspaper countered over an image of the same Johnson video message.

Britain's main television channels tried to reflect the historic nature of a night delayed by years of political wrangling and indecision.

"Farewell, au revoir, auf wiedersehen," Sky News wrote in a breaking news alert.

The BBC, a publically-financed broadcaster that came under fire from from Brexit critics and supporters alike for its coverage, played it straight: "Brexit: UK leaves the European Union".

"Britain finally cuts EU ties," said the Financial Times.