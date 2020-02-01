China urges no weddings, short funerals to contain virus

China has asked couples to delay their nuptials from a popular wedding date and families to scale down funeral services to help slow the spread of the country's viral outbreak.

The appeal came as the death toll from the new coronavirus soared to 259 and the total number of cases neared 12,000 nationwide.

"Where marriage registrations have been announced or promised for February 2 this year, you are advised to cancel it and explain the situation to others," a civil affairs ministry statement said.

February 2 this year is being considered a lucky date for wedding ceremonies because the sequence of numbers "02022020" reads the same backwards as forwards.

Beijing, Shanghai and other cities had earlier decided to offer wedding registry services on the date, despite it falling on a Sunday when offices are usually closed.

The ministry said it would temporarily halt marriage counselling services and asked the public not to hold wedding banquets.