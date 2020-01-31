Johnson hails 'new dawn' as Britain bids farewell to EU

Britain on Friday ends almost half a century of integration with Europe, finally making its historic departure from the EU to begin a new -- but still uncertain -- future, with emotions running high following years of wrangling and several false starts.

As the clocks strike 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) -- midnight in Brussels -- Britain becomes the first country to leave the 28-member bloc and will go it alone for the first time since 1973.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed Brexit since the 2016 referendum vote to leave that triggered deep bitterness and division but he has promised to unite the country in a new era of prosperity.

"Our job as the government, my job, is to bring this country together and take us forward," Johnson said in a statement to mark the occasion.

"This is not an end but a beginning. This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act."

- A 'sea of change' -

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Britain's departure a "sea-change" for the bloc, although nothing will immediately feel different because of an 11-month transition period negotiated as part of an EU-UK exit deal ratified this week.

Britons will be able to work in and trade freely with EU nations until December 31, and vice versa, although the UK will no longer be represented in the bloc's institutions.

But legally, Britain is out -- with no easy way back.

And while the exit terms have been agreed, Britain must still strike a deal on future relations with the EU, its largest trading partner, which sets out its negotiating position on Monday.

"We want to have the best possible relationship with the United Kingdom, but it will never be as good as membership," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Our experience has taught us that strength does not lie in splendid isolation, but in our unique union."