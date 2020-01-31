World

Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed

By afp.com - 31 January 2020 - 14:40
The hangings of the rapists have been postponed
The hangings of the rapists have been postponed
Image: Stock Image

The hanging of four men scheduled for Saturday for a notorious gang-rape and murder on a Delhi bus in 2012 has been postponed "until further orders," a court ordered on Friday.

The brutal attack on Jyoti Singh sparked weeks of demonstrations and shone a spotlight on the alarming rates of sexual violence and the plight of women in India.

Four men were convicted in 2013 and were due to be hanged simultaneously on Saturday at 6:00 am in India's first execution since 2015.

A fifth, the suspected ringleader, was found dead in jail in a suspected suicide, while a 17-year-old accomplice spent three years in a juvenile detention centre.

The delay was because one of the men still has the option of a final legal appeal. Another has filed a "mercy petition" with the Indian president which is outstanding.

Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

A 23-year-old rape victim set on fire by a gang of men, which included her alleged rapist, has died in a New Delhi hospital, the doctor treating her ...
News
1 month ago

Indian girl, 12, 'raped and killed' by brothers, uncle

Sanghi said the autopsy had confirmed the victim was gang-raped and subjected to "unnatural sex".
News
10 months ago

India rape victim kills her attacker

An Indian woman who was raped and set on fire killed her attacker by dragging him into the flames, police said Wednesday. The woman survived with ...
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
X