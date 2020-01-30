Cruise ship in Italy in lockdown over feared coronavirus case
Over 6,000 tourists were blocked on a cruise ship in Italy on Thursday after the vast liner was placed on lockdown over two suspected cases of the deadly coronavirus.
Samples from a Chinese couple were sent for testing after three doctors and a nurse boarded the Costa Crociere ship in the port of Civitavecchia to tend to a woman running a fever, the local health authorities said.
Costa Crociere confirmed the ship, carrying some 7,000 people including the crew, was in lockdown.
