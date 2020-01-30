World

Cruise ship in Italy in lockdown over feared coronavirus case

By afp.com - 30 January 2020 - 13:58
A girl wears a mask as she walks past a scanning machine monitoring people's temperature following the new coronavirus outbreak from China, at Bandaranaike international airport in Katunayake, Sri Lanka, on January 24 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Over 6,000 tourists were blocked on a cruise ship in Italy on Thursday after the vast liner was placed on lockdown over two suspected cases of the deadly coronavirus.

Samples from a Chinese couple were sent for testing after three doctors and a nurse boarded the Costa Crociere ship in the port of Civitavecchia to tend to a woman running a fever, the local health authorities said.

Costa Crociere confirmed the ship, carrying some 7,000 people including the crew, was in lockdown.

 

