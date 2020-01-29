Billionaire Buffett dumps newspaper holdings at a loss

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett announced plans Wednesday to sell his media operations including more than 30 US dailies, following a high-profile bet on newspapers eight years ago.

Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway said it would sell its BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million in cash to Lee Enterprises, which owns more than 40 US daily newspapers and other print operations.

Buffett, one of the world's richest people known for his investing acumen, said he agreed to sell to Lee, which has been managing the operations of BH Media since 2018.

"We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry's challenges," the 89-year-old investor and philanthropist said in a statement.

"No organization is more committed to serving the vital role of high-quality local news, however delivered, as Lee. I am confident that our newspapers will be in the right hands going forward."