Weinstein accuser details assault, challenged over emails

One of Harvey Weinstein's main accusers told his rape trial Monday that the ex-Hollywood producer forcibly performed oral sex on her in a children's bedroom in his New York home.

Defense lawyers ferociously challenged Mimi Haleyi's account during cross-examination, saying emails she sent Weinstein showed the pair were in "a consensual relationship."

Haleyi, a production assistant on reality TV show "Project Runway," cried as she told the Manhattan court that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in July 2006 while she was on her period.

She described how the "Pulp Fiction" producer, then three times her weight, initially appeared "friendly" before backing her into a bedroom with children's drawings on the wall.

"He was kissing and fondling me," Haleyi, 42, said.

"I expressed to him the entire time that I don't want this to happen," she, added, sobbing.

Weinstein pushed her onto the bed and forcibly performed oral sex on her after pulling out her tampon, she said during the fourth day of testimony in the trial symbolic to the #MeToo movement.

"Physically I was trying to get away (but) I figured it was pointless and I basically checked out," Haleyi told the court.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault since allegations against him first ignited the #MeToo movement in October 2017.

But he faces charges related to just two women: Haleyi, and actress Jessica Mann, who says Weinstein raped her in 2013.

Weinstein faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges against him, those of predatory sexual assault.