Residents fear aftershocks more than cold after Turkey quake.

A dozen people bundled up in colourful blankets crouched around a makeshift fire in eastern Turkey. It is an icy night in Elazig and Esra Kasapoglu shivers but she says "it's out of the question to return home."

Several residents in Elazig, the province that was struck by a powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake Friday evening, preferred to spend another night outside, despite temperatures reaching minus 10 degrees celsius (14 Fahrenheit).

An aftershock with a 5.1 magnitude on Saturday night heightened residents' fears, with thousands rushing into the streets, shouting "earthquake, earthquake!"

There have been more than 500 aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 1.0 an 5.1, according to the Turkish government's disaster and emergency management agency (AFAD), following Friday's quake which killed 31.

"Our building is old and there are small cracks. God knows if it will survive in the event of another earthquake. We'll stay here all night," Kasapoglu says.

"Our psychology has taken a hit. Earlier, my son ran out of the house shouting when a jacket fell off the coat rack.

"When I am at home, I watch the chandelier every minute to see if it does not swing," she adds.