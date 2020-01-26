In one Wuhan hospital, long lines, fear and frustration

Overwhelmed staff, patients waiting for hours to see a doctor, people fending for themselves: Wuhan residents describe scenes of chaos from one swamped hospital struggling to cope with crowds who may be infected by the new coronavirus.

The city of 11 million is the epicentre of the new SARS-like epidemic and has been in quarantine since Thursday, with nobody allowed to leave as the government tries to contain its spread.

At one Wuhan hospital AFP visited, there were long queues of sick patients, many coughing, with overwhelmed staff unable to process them quickly.

Outside the Red Cross facility, which is one of the hospitals people are sent to for initial tests if they show signs of infection, patients told AFP they felt exasperated and helpless.

"It has been two days since I slept, and I have been wandering from hospital to hospital," said a man in his 30s, who was trying to see a doctor because he was worried he might be infected.

"At this rate, my turn will be tomorrow morning at best."