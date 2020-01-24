Britain angered by US refusal to extradite diplomat's wife

Britain on Friday rebuked the United States for refusing to extradite a diplomat's wife charged over a car crash that killed a British teenager, calling it a "denial of justice".

The case of Anne Sacoolas has been a thorn in London's close relations with Washington, stirring up debates over the limits of diplomatic immunity in cases unrelated to national security.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he expressed disappointment at the decision in a call to Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to Britain.

"We feel this amounts to a denial of justice, and we believe Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK. We are now urgently considering our options," said Raab.

"The UK would have acted differently if this had been a UK diplomat serving in the US."

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August when his motorcycle collided with a car driving on the wrong side of the road near an air force base in Croughton, central England, used by the US military as a communications hub.

Sacoolas, who has admitted to being the driver, was charged by British police with causing death by dangerous driving.

However, she has cited immunity while refusing to return to Britain to face justice, as Dunn's parents have demanded.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has decided to reject Britain's extradition request.