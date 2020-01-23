Residents of China's Wuhan rush to stock up as transport links severed

Residents of China's Wuhan scrambled to stock up on supplies on Thursday as authorities suspended transport links in and out of the city in a bid to stop the spread of a new coronavirus that has raised fears of a global pandemic.

The virus first appeared in the central city of 11 million people last month and is suspected to have jumped to people from an animal in a market where animals were sold illegally.

It has gone on to kill 17 people and infected nearly 600, most in China but cases have been detected as far away as the United States.

The city government said it was suspending all buses, trains, subways, ferries and other long-distance transport as of 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) in an effort to keep the virus from spreading.

Flights out of the city were also being suspended, it said.

The transport lock-down comes just before the Lunar New Year when hundreds of millions of people travel home or go on holidays abroad.