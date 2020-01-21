Attorney's pension 'frozen' pending outcome of graft investigation

The former head of the office of the state attorney in Johannesburg had his R4m pension temporarily “frozen” pending an investigation into alleged irregularities.

On Tuesday the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) brought the urgent interim application against Kgosi Lekabe to have his pension funds preserved.

Judge Gidfonia Makhanya chaired a special tribunal sitting hearing the case, brought by the SIU.

“I do not find an unreasonable delay in the bringing of the action to the tribunal, a delay of one year five months in the circumstances is reasonable,” he said.

Makhanya ordered the Government Employees Pension Fund to not pay out Lekabe’s pension. He also ordered Lekabe to pay the costs of the application.

It follows an investigation into several alleged irregularities within the office of the state attorney involving about R34m.