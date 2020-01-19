SpaceX to simulate astronaut ejection in final test

SpaceX will on Sunday simulate its emergency abort system on an unmanned spacecraft, the last major test before it plans to send NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

The space company of entrepreneur Elon Musk, under contract with NASA, will launch its Crew Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida between 8am (1300 GMT) and 2pm.

This test will check the capsule's ability to reliably carry crew to safety in the event of an emergency on ascent.

One minute and 24 seconds after take-off, at an altitude of about 19 kilometres above the Atlantic, the Crew Dragon will trigger a planned ejection from the Falcon 9 rocket carrying it into the atmosphere.

The capsule's descent into the water will be slowed by parachutes, while the Falcon 9 is expected to break up.

The rocket could explode and possibly create “a fireball of some kind”, said Benji Reed, director of crew mission management for SpaceX, at a press conference on Friday.