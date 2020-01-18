Brazil minister quits over accusations of Nazi quotes

The wording was similar to phrases attributed to Goebbels in a biography written by German holocaust expert Peter Longerich and published originally in German in 2010.

"German art over the next decade will be heroic, it will be resolutely romantic, it will be objective and free of sentimentality," Goebbels was quoted in the book as saying in German.

"It will be national with great poignancy and also imperative or it will be nothing."

Having initially claimed any similarities between the two speeches were a "rhetorical coincidence," Alvim later stepped down.

"Given the huge discomfort caused by this unfortunate episode, I presented my immediate resignation," Alvim wrote on Facebook.

"I deeply repudiate any totalitarian regime and declare my absolute repugnance of the Nazi regime."

'There was a coincidence'

Earlier Rodrigo Maia, the president of the House of Deputies, called for Alvim to be sacked over the speech, which lasted several minutes.

The Israeli Confederation of Brazil, which represents Jews in the country, described the comments as "unacceptable" and also demanded his removal.

Alvim initially blamed the furore on "the left" and said the similarities were "a fallacy of remote association".

"The whole speech is based on a nationalist ideal for Brazilian art and there was a coincidence with one phrase from a speech by Goebbels ... I didn't quote him and I never would," he said.

However, Alvim admitted he was a fan of what Goebbels said.