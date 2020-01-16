Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock overhaul

Russian lawmakers will begin reviewing President Vladimir Putin's nomination of a little-known tax chief as the new prime minister Thursday after his announcement of a sweeping constitutional shake-up fuelled speculation about his future plans.

The overwhelmingly Kremlin-loyal State Duma lower parliament is likely to approve Mikhail Mishustin for the role, following the shock resignation of the government in the wake of Putin's call for reforms to reshape Russia's political system.

The series of bombshell announcements made during and after Putin's state of the nation speech triggered speculation about his role past 2024, when his current presidential term expires.

Some suggested 67-year-old Putin, who is currently two years into his fourth presidential term and has steered the country since 1999, could be laying the groundwork to assume a new post or remain in a powerful behind-the-scenes role.

It is also unclear whether Mishustin, a relatively obscure technocrat disengaged from political debate whose recent career revolved around Russia's tax service, is a temporary figure or could be groomed as Putin's successor.

The State Duma said on its website that Mishustin will hold "consultations" with the four parties represented in parliament prior to the plenary session starting at 10am (07:00 GMT), during which his candidacy will be formally reviewed.