Hong Kong protesters fete landslide election win for Taiwan's Tsai

Hong Kong's democracy protesters and politicians have hailed a sweeping election win by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen as a fillip for their movement that puts further pressure on China.

Some who left the Asian financial hub after nearly seven months of often violent protests said they welcomed Tsai's historic win with more than 8 million votes, exceeding the tally of any previous president.

"A weight has been lifted off my shoulders," said a Hong Kong protester in Taipei, who gave his name only as Roger and said he had feared being kicked out of Taiwan if its China-friendly opposition Kuomintang party swept to power.

Authorities in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong have arrested more than 7,000 people, many on charges of rioting that can carry jail terms of up to 10 years.

"I hope Hong Kong can be like Taiwan, that in the time of our next generation, Hong Kong will be a democratic and free place," said Ventus Lau, one of the organisers of a 1,000- strong rally in Hong Kong against the Chinese Communist Party.

"That's why, in 2020, we need to fight autocracy together with the international community," Lau said on Sunday.