Fatal stampede in Iran at funeral for a slain commander
A number of people were killed in Iran on Tuesday in a stampede during the funeral for a top military commander who was killed in a US drone strike last week, Iran's official English-language news channel Press TV reported on Twitter.
The report did not give a precise death toll from the stampede, which occurred in the southeastern city of Kerman where commander Qassem Soleimani's funeral ceremony drew tens of thousands of people on to the streets.
- Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.