World

Fatal stampede in Iran at funeral for a slain commander

By Babak Dehghanpisheh - 07 January 2020 - 12:04
Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran, on January 7 2020.
Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran, on January 7 2020.
Image: Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA via REUTERS

A number of people were killed in Iran on Tuesday in a stampede during the funeral for a top military commander who was killed in a US drone strike last week, Iran's official English-language news channel Press TV reported on Twitter.

The report did not give a precise death toll from the stampede, which occurred in the southeastern city of Kerman where commander Qassem Soleimani's funeral ceremony drew tens of thousands of people on to the streets.

- Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures daring escape from attempted hijacking
Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
X