Hezbollah chief urges Iraq to free itself from US 'occupation'

By afp - 05 January 2020 - 16:52
The head of Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah Sunday called on Iraq to free itself of the American "occupation" after top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.

"Our demand, our hope from our brothers in the Iraqi parliament is... to adopt a law that demands American forces withdraw from Iraq," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

