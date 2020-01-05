Hezbollah chief urges Iraq to free itself from US 'occupation'
The head of Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah Sunday called on Iraq to free itself of the American "occupation" after top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.
"Our demand, our hope from our brothers in the Iraqi parliament is... to adopt a law that demands American forces withdraw from Iraq," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.
