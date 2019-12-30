World

WATCH | Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting

By Anthony Molyneaux - 30 December 2019 - 11:20

A gunman opened fire in a church in Texas, killing two people before being shot dead by a churchgoer.

The incident happened in Fort Worth on Sunday.

A motive has not been established.

