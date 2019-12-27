Who is Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein confidant under FBI investigation?

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's death has led to mounting questions about his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who Reuters reported on Friday is being investigated by the FBI along with several other people linked to him.

Maxwell has been accused in court filings of facilitating a sex-trafficking operation that brought girls to Epstein's opulent Manhattan home, but she has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. Her lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

Maxwell, 58, was an ex-girlfriend of Epstein's who became a longtime member of his inner circle. In a 2003 Vanity Fair article, Epstein was quoted as saying Maxwell was his “best friend.”

She is the daughter of late British media magnate Robert Maxwell, who founded a publishing house and owned tabloids including the Daily Mirror. It emerged after Robert Maxwell's mysterious death in 1991 that he had looted hundreds of millions of dollars from employee pension funds to prop up his crumbling business empire.