World

Quake strikes near Iran nuclear power plant

By AFP - 27 December 2019 - 08:04
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on September 9 2019. An earthquake struck 45 kilometres east of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on September 9 2019. An earthquake struck 45 kilometres east of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran.
Image: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

An earthquake struck Iran on Friday less than 50 kilometres from the country's only nuclear power plant in the southwest, monitors said. There were no immediate reports of any damage.

The US Geological Survey said the 5.1 magnitude quake struck 44 kilometres southeast of Borazjan city and at a depth of 38 kilometres.

Its reported epicentre is 45 kilometres east of the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Indonesia mourns 15 years after Boxing Day tsunami

Thousands of mourners flocked to mass graves Thursday in Indonesia's Aceh province to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day ...
News
1 day ago

The Iranian Seismological Center said in a preliminary report on its website that the strength of the quake was 4.9 magnitude.

The quake jolted villages near Kalameh city, semi-official news agency ISNA said, adding there were no immediate reports of any damage.

"Based on assessments by the Red Crescent, and regional (authorities), we're yet to hear of any damage," it quoted the head of the province's crisis centre, Jahangir Dehghani, as saying.

"We might have roads blocked in parts of the mountain due to the quake's intensity," he added.

Heroism, devastation after deadly New Zealand volcano eruption

Tales of heroism, devastation and horrifying injuries emerged Tuesday after New Zealand's smouldering White Island volcano exploded, killing an ...
News
2 weeks ago

Don't expect earthquakes in Rugby World Cup knockouts in Japan

The world of rugby is one of order and it is reflected in the dearth of shock results at the Rugby World Cup’s (RWC) quarterfinal stage.
Sport
2 months ago

Japan hit rankings high to buoy World Cup hosts after deadly typhoon

Japan rose to a record rankings high of seventh on Monday after their historic run to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, providing some respite as ...
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
X