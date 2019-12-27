Indonesian woman killed by crocodile, another missing

A woman was killed by a crocodile, and another remains missing, after the fifth fatal attack in an Indonesian province this year, disaster mitigation agency officials said on Friday.

The two separate incidents took place in neighbouring rivers in North Konawe regency, Southeast Sulawesi province, on Thursday and Friday.

The local disaster mitigation agency said a woman was attacked by a crocodile on Thursday evening, and her body was found later that day in Lalindu river.

On Friday the agency was called again after another woman was mauled by a crocodile in Lasolo river.