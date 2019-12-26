Notable deaths in 2019

From Nobel-winning novelist Toni Morrison to iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and Zimbabwe strongman Robert Mugabe, here are some of the notable deaths of 2019:

January

- 21: Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, 28, was killed when the plane he was flying in crashed into the Channel.

- 26: French film composer Michel Legrand, who won three Oscars and scored such classics as "Yentl" (1983), died aged 86.

February

- 7: Veteran British actor Albert Finney, winner of three Golden Globes, passed away aged 82.

- 16: Bruno Ganz, the Swiss actor best known for his role as Adolf Hitler in "Downfall" (2004), died from cancer aged 77.

- 19: Haute couture legend Karl Lagerfeld, long-running artistic director of Chanel, died aged 85.

- 21: Stanley Donen, US director of such beloved Hollywood classic as "Singin' in the Rain" (1952), was 94 when he died.

- 28: US-German composer and conductor Andre Previn, winner of 10 Grammys and four Oscars, died aged 89.