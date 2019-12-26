Bruce Lee's daughter sues fast food chain for using father's image

A company run by Bruce Lee's daughter is suing a Chinese fast food chain for allegedly using an image of the late martial arts film star without permission.

Shannon Lee's Bruce Lee Enterprises accuses restaurant chain Kungfu Catering Management of having used her father's image for 15 years in a logo without paying intellectual property rights.

The food chain responded Thursday by saying the logo had long been authorized by Chinese authorities.

"We're confused that we are prosecuted many years later. We're actively studying the case and preparing to respond," the company said in a statement posted on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform.

According to the Chinese internet portal sina.com, Shannon Lee asked the food chain to immediately stop using her father's image, clarify for 90 consecutive days that it has nothing to do with Bruce Lee, and pay compensation of 210 million yuan (US$30 million).