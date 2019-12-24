Hong Kong 'silent night' protests planned for Christmas Eve

Hong Kong anti-government protesters plan to stage gatherings in prime shopping malls and a 'silent night' rally in a popular tourist precinct on Christmas Eve on Tuesday, despite police warnings they would move in if trouble flares.

Police said they would not close roads to traffic in the Tsim Sha Tsui district, where large numbers of people traditionally gather on Christmas Eve to view the Christmas lights along a promenade bordering the city's iconic Victoria Harbour.

Police said that unlike previous years, most roads would not be closed off to traffic in the district, and there wouldn't initially be a large police presence, unless trouble begins to flare.

"Police officers will not, as in the past, be stationed in large numbers along the waterfront," senior superintendent Wong Chi-wai told reporters.

Online protester forums say demonstrators plan to gather in various malls on Christmas Eve, while others plan to march in Tsim Sha Tsui and count down to Christmas near the waterfront.