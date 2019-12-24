Children among 8 killed in Russian strikes on Syria's Idlib: monitor

At least eight people, including five children, were killed Tuesday in Russian air strikes on a school in northwest Syria sheltering displaced civilians, according to a war monitor.

The strikes targeted the village of Jubass near the town of Saraqeb in southern Idlib province, killing civilians sheltering in and near a school, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

An uptick in attacks around Saraqeb over the past 24 hours has driven thousands of people out, the Observatory added.

Heightened regime and Russian bombardments on southern Idlib since December 16 has forced tens of thousands of vulnerable people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

Nearly 80 civilians have been killed by air strikes and artillery attacks over that same period, according to the Observatory, which puts the number of displaced in recent weeks at more than 40,000.

The UN has called for "immediate de-escalation" and warned of further mass displacement if the violence continues in Syria's last major opposition bastion.

But Russian and regime air strikes have continued to pummel the region as Damascus loyalists advanced on the ground.