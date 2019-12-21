UK royals Meghan and Harry take a break in Canada

Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and baby Archie are spending some "private family time" in Canada, a spokeswoman for the couple said on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking a break from royal duties after speaking of the pressure of being in the spotlight following their wedding last year and Archie's birth in May.

They had previously announced they would miss Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II, choosing to spend it instead with the duchess' mother, Doria Ragland.

The queen has also begun the holidays without her husband Prince Philip, after he was admitted to hospital on Friday for precautionary treatment for a pre-existing condition.

"Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie, we're all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

"You're among friends, and always welcome here."