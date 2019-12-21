Church is losing influence, pope warns

Pope Francis on Saturday called on church leaders for a "change in mentality", saying the Christian faith is less heeded - even ignored - in the modern world.

New methods were needed to help "reposition our ways of thinking and our attitudes", the pope warned in his traditional Christmas greetings to the Roman Curia, the Vatican's top administrative body.

"We are no longer the only ones today to produce culture, neither the first nor the most listened to," the Argentinian pontiff said.

"We are no longer in a regime of Christianity because faith - especially in Europe, but also in a large part of the West - is no longer an obvious presupposition of living together; worse, it is often denied, mocked, marginalised and ridiculed."

The change requires "a change in pastoral mentality," said the Jesuit pope, the first from Latin America in the history of the Catholic Church.