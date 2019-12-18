In historic move, U.S. House set to vote to impeach Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to take a momentous and deeply polarizing vote on Wednesday when it is likely to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abusing his office and obstructing a congressional probe.

The vote in the Democratic-controlled House is expected to fall almost entirely along party lines, underscoring the deep divide in Congress over Trump's conduct - and the larger political schism within the nation itself.

Trump would become only the third U.S. president to be impeached, an extraordinary check on presidential power spelled out in the U.S. Constitution for executives who commit "high crimes and misdemeanors." No president has ever been removed from office under its terms.

The vote, expected in the afternoon or early evening, would result in a trial next month in the U.S. Senate in which House members would act as prosecutors. That chamber is controlled by Republicans, who have shown little interest in removing Trump from office.

House Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a former U.S. vice president and a leading Democratic contender in the 2020 election. Trump is also accused of obstructing the congressional investigation into the matter.