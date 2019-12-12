Women turn to apps, podcasts to explore sexuality through sound

A new generation of women is launching podcasts, websites and apps featuring erotic content that prioritizes the female perspective - all in the name of improving sexual wellbeing.

At the outset, these women were looking for a middle ground between erotic literature, which falls short on fulfilling all of the senses, and porn films, which don't leave much to the imagination.

"I would rather listen to erotica than see it because just as I do with books, I like to visualize myself instead of seeing someone else," says Yves, who only gave her first name.

Yves uses Dipsea, one of the three major female-focused sex-positive platforms launched within the last 18 months, along with Ferly and Quinn.

For Billie Quinlan, the co-founder of the Britain-based Ferly, it was time for erotica to explore new formats.